Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.80 Million Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,273 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Exelon were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,118 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company's stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $10,875,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,048,355 shares of the company's stock worth $352,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,573,635 shares of the company's stock worth $115,839,000 after purchasing an additional 309,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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