Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.41 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,913,303 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 1,062,966 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $2,408,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average is $188.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.48% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong.

Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns.

The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Article Title

Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market.

Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products.

The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations were so high that even a blockbuster quarter failed to spark a rally, suggesting the stock may be priced for perfection and vulnerable to near-term volatility.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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