Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 220.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,349 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Flex worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,341,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,811,248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $162,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 80.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,745 shares of the technology company's stock worth $153,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,270,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Flex Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Flex's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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