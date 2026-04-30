Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,726 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 183,738 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $205.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.76 and a one year high of $221.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.68.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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