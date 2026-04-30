Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,424 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 1,742,804 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4%

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.36 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here