Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,864 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of AON worth $38,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $4,305,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in AON by 220.7% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in AON by 19.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,053,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $732,299,000 after buying an additional 332,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in AON by 64.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $436.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised AON from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $398.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AON from $406.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AON from $397.00 to $394.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.81.

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AON Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AON opened at $321.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $304.59 and a 12 month high of $381.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.69.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 143,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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