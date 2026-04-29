Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,507 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Roblox worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,648,911,000 after buying an additional 3,284,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,851,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 48.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,625,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,713,000 after purchasing an additional 862,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at $75,499,230.30. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,322,656.95. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 551,996 shares of company stock valued at $38,421,146 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.36.

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Roblox Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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