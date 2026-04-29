Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 235,628 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,055 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 235,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PayPal worth $47,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PayPal by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $97,794,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,091,482 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $63,721,000 after purchasing an additional 775,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3%

PYPL opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on PayPal from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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