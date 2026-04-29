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Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 240,140 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Atour Lifestyle logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 240,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.27% of Atour Lifestyle worth $69,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.20 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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