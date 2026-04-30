Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 30,557 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Aflac were worth $22,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 10.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 126.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aflac by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,866,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Aflac by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 97,344 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 86,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.24, for a total value of $9,756,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,636,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,847,367,651.80. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 572,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,514,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $102.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aflac to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aflac reported roughly $4.3B in first‑quarter revenue and retained strong profitability metrics (net margin ~21% and ROE ~14%), which supports the company’s underlying operating performance. Aflac Reports Strong Q1 2026 Revenue and Earnings

Aflac reported roughly $4.3B in first‑quarter revenue and retained strong profitability metrics (net margin ~21% and ROE ~14%), which supports the company’s underlying operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate ESG/brand activity: Aflac expanded its “Check for Cancer” program and recognized leaders — positive for reputation and community engagement but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Aflac recognizes 6 leaders as Check for Cancer Champions

Corporate ESG/brand activity: Aflac expanded its “Check for Cancer” program and recognized leaders — positive for reputation and community engagement but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed expectations: Aflac posted $1.75 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.80–$1.83, and revenue came in marginally below some estimates — the miss is a direct catalyst for the intraday weakness. AFLAC ($AFL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

Q1 EPS missed expectations: Aflac posted $1.75 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.80–$1.83, and revenue came in marginally below some estimates — the miss is a direct catalyst for the intraday weakness. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and notable institutional trimming were flagged in recent filings (large sales by strategic holders and a sizeable reduction by UBS AM), which can weigh on sentiment and suggest less insider confidence in near‑term upside. AFLAC ($AFL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

Heavy insider selling and notable institutional trimming were flagged in recent filings (large sales by strategic holders and a sizeable reduction by UBS AM), which can weigh on sentiment and suggest less insider confidence in near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views and price targets skew modestly below the current share price (median target ~$111), leaving limited analyst upside in the near term and contributing to selling pressure. AFLAC ($AFL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report).

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