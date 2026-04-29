Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,088 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,024 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General worth $49,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,625,822,000 after acquiring an additional 412,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,316,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DG stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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