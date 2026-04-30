Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 59,456 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,372 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 59,456 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of BorgWarner worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $330,525,000 after buying an additional 4,095,902 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 233.6% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,196,000 after buying an additional 778,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $31,820,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,835,337 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $82,700,000 after buying an additional 722,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $22,590,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,229.78. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $221,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 68,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,857.34. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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