Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,448 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,245 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 61,448 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $27,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised Q2 guidance — NXP reported Q1 revenue of $3.18B (+12% YoY) and EPS above estimates, then issued Q2 revenue guidance that topped Street forecasts, driving the immediate post-earnings rally. Article Title

Q1 beat and raised Q2 guidance — NXP reported Q1 revenue of $3.18B (+12% YoY) and EPS above estimates, then issued Q2 revenue guidance that topped Street forecasts, driving the immediate post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets and ratings — Several brokerages raised price targets and kept/added outperform/buy calls after the quarter (examples include Evercore, Truist, BNP Paribas, Raymond James and Needham), supporting further upside. Article Title

Analysts lift targets and ratings — Several brokerages raised price targets and kept/added outperform/buy calls after the quarter (examples include Evercore, Truist, BNP Paribas, Raymond James and Needham), supporting further upside. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth catalysts: data-center pivot and regulatory tailwinds — Analysis highlights NXP’s push for up to $500M in data-center revenue and potential automotive mandates (driver-monitoring) in 2027 that could expand its TAM beyond automotive/industrial. Article Title

Longer-term growth catalysts: data-center pivot and regulatory tailwinds — Analysis highlights NXP’s push for up to $500M in data-center revenue and potential automotive mandates (driver-monitoring) in 2027 that could expand its TAM beyond automotive/industrial. Positive Sentiment: Intraday order-flow bullish signal — A Power Inflow alert (order-flow/institutional demand indicator) triggered during the session, which can attract momentum traders and amplify price moves. Article Title

Intraday order-flow bullish signal — A Power Inflow alert (order-flow/institutional demand indicator) triggered during the session, which can attract momentum traders and amplify price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market backdrop mixed after Fed pause — Equities were mixed following the Fed’s decision to hold rates, a macro factor that can moderate tech and chip moves even amid company-specific strength. Article Title

Broader market backdrop mixed after Fed pause — Equities were mixed following the Fed’s decision to hold rates, a macro factor that can moderate tech and chip moves even amid company-specific strength. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — Recent Form 4 filings show an EVP sale executed under a 10b5‑1 plan; while routine, insider selling can trigger short‑term caution for some investors. Article Title

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 25.5%

Shares of NXPI opened at $289.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $176.26 and a 52 week high of $292.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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