Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,151 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,555 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $46,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,384,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,005 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $466,075,000 after acquiring an additional 114,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,550 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $359,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,593 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $310,621,000 after acquiring an additional 54,452 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

View Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 1.0%

Republic Services stock opened at $208.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.23.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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