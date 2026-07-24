Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,966,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,376,000. VICI Properties makes up about 3.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.37% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 478,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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