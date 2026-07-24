Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,853,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.15% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar Tree alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $260,858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 906.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 663.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,219,000 after purchasing an additional 886,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut shares of Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $117.65 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here