Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Shares in NiSource, Inc $NI

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,651,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $77,036,000. NiSource comprises 2.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.34% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in NiSource by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $46.71 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NiSource

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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