Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 386,100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 283.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,350 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 386,100 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $61,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Zoetis by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock worth $699,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,921 shares during the period. Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,004,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis announced the commercial launch of Portela® (relfovetmab) in Canada and the European Union, a first-in-class long-acting anti-NGF treatment for cat osteoarthritis pain. The launch supports new international revenue growth and highlights the company’s innovation pipeline. Article title

Zoetis announced the commercial launch of in Canada and the European Union, a first-in-class long-acting anti-NGF treatment for cat osteoarthritis pain. The launch supports new international revenue growth and highlights the company’s innovation pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: An investor letter highlighted Zoetis as a possible entry point , arguing that temporary concerns may be creating an opportunity. This is supportive sentiment, but it is opinion-based rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article title

An investor letter highlighted Zoetis as a possible , arguing that temporary concerns may be creating an opportunity. This is supportive sentiment, but it is opinion-based rather than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action lawsuit against Zoetis, with a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated legal notices may pressure sentiment by keeping alleged investor-harm concerns in focus. Article title

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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