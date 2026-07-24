Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.08% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.25 to $23.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.68.

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NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE NTST opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 6.35%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 676.92%.

Trending Headlines about NETSTREIT

Here are the key news stories impacting NETSTREIT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on NETSTREIT to $23 from $22 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. Benzinga source

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on NETSTREIT to $23 from $22 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued upside confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: NETSTREIT beat Zacks’ FFO estimate, reporting quarterly FFO of $0.35 per share versus expectations of $0.34, which is a key profitability measure for REITs. Zacks article

NETSTREIT beat Zacks’ FFO estimate, reporting quarterly FFO of $0.35 per share versus expectations of $0.34, which is a key profitability measure for REITs. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.370-$1.390, above the consensus estimate of $1.31, suggesting management sees stronger full-year earnings than the market expected.

The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.370-$1.390, above the consensus estimate of $1.31, suggesting management sees stronger full-year earnings than the market expected. Positive Sentiment: NETSTREIT also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, underscoring its income appeal for REIT investors and implying an annualized yield of about 4.2%.

NETSTREIT also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, underscoring its income appeal for REIT investors and implying an annualized yield of about 4.2%. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS came in at $0.06, missing the $0.08 consensus, but revenue of $61.28 million topped expectations of $56.41 million, making the headline results mixed rather than clearly negative.

Quarterly EPS came in at $0.06, missing the $0.08 consensus, but revenue of $61.28 million topped expectations of $56.41 million, making the headline results mixed rather than clearly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the portfolio remained 100% occupied and the balance sheet was in excellent condition, which supports stability but does not appear to be a near-term catalyst by itself. Business Wire release

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Further Reading

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