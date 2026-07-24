Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,785,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,380,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.39% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This trade represents a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 25,015 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.60.

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Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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