Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 50,902 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $20,182,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 9.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.52 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $458.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.83. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.00 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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