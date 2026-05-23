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Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Kenvue logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its Kenvue stake by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, though KVUE still ranked as its 4th largest holding and represented about 4.7% of its portfolio.
  • Kenvue reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $0.32 versus $0.27 expected and revenue of $3.91 billion versus $3.84 billion expected, while revenue rose 4.5% year over year.
  • The stock is trading near $17.55 and carries a Hold consensus from analysts, while Kenvue also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share for a 4.7% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kenvue.

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,512,861 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises approximately 4.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kenvue worth $244,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.65%.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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