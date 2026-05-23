Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,512,861 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises approximately 4.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kenvue worth $244,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.65%.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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