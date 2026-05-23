Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $12.65 Million Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 646.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 162,315 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.12% of BXP worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BXP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho downgraded BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price objective on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here