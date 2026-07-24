Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $17.34 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.71% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,076.40 and a beta of 1.76. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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