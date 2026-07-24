Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 2.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 1.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $85,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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