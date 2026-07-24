Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $4 Million in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC $CMCL

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.92% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 296.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 6,486.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caledonia Mining

In other Caledonia Mining news, Director Victor Gapare purchased 11,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,455,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,910,781.40. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director July Ndlovu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 229,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,938,039.91. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company's stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 0.5%

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.66. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.59%.The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.20 million.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Caledonia Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company's flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

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