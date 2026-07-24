Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Position in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.16% of Vertex worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 259,854 shares of the company's stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 360,791 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 110,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company's stock.

Vertex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VERX opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -217.80 and a beta of 0.83. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $194.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Vertex in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertex from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.20.

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Vertex Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc NASDAQ: VERX is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

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