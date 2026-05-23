Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $17.14 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,143,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after buying an additional 5,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,168,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,888,000 after buying an additional 1,560,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 83.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,746,000 after buying an additional 1,227,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

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