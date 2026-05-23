Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $23.81 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,808,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.08% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $358.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $340.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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