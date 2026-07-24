Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $81.15 Million Investment in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,655,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,148,000. Exelon makes up about 2.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.16% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of EXC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here