Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850,000 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $31,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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