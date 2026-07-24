Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 1,294,158 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,011 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 1,294,158 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 3.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $111,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $495,956,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after buying an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 2,852,118 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,799,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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