Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 1,945,500 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,945,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,189.40. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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