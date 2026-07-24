Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 24,318 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,606 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $244.39 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.15, a P/E/G ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,909,136.06. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,396,309 shares of company stock worth $317,712,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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