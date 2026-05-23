Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 587,500 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 587,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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