Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 63,260 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 63,260 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 234.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,554,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $131,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,776 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,802 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 541.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,017,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,946,000 after buying an additional 858,954 shares in the last quarter. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,965,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,595,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

SEDG opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.SolarEdge Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised SolarEdge Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Further Reading

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