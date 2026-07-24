Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 841,355 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 841,355 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $503.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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