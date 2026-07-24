Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,185.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,039.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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