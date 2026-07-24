Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,400 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.19% of Natural Resource Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NRP alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 12,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 621,478 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $59,357,000 after buying an additional 616,478 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $21,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,232 shares of the energy company's stock worth $105,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,530 shares during the period. Nitor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,185 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 63,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Craig purchased 336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.18 per share, for a total transaction of $34,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,401.42. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NRP opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.15. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $128.60.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.19. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 61.28%.The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Natural Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP NYSE: NRP is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP's U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natural Resource Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natural Resource Partners wasn't on the list.

While Natural Resource Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here