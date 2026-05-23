Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,435 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,750 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fluence Energy worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,901,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 64,545.5% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,091,216 shares of the company's stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,575. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,823,163. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 2.62.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fluence Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluence Energy wasn't on the list.

While Fluence Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here