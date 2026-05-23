Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,250,700 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.43% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $160,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,922,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,914 shares of the company's stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 980,756 shares of the company's stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,086,668 shares of the company's stock worth $81,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Report on GEHC

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $863,363.02. The trade was a 7.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 11,847 shares of company stock worth $719,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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