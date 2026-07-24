Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,030,014 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.11% of Kenvue worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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