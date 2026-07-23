Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $13,259,000. Welltower comprises 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Welltower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:WELL opened at $245.24 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.24 and a 52 week high of $247.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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