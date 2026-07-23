Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires Shares of 34,748 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,518,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,635,000 after buying an additional 935,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after buying an additional 777,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock worth $576,083,000 after acquiring an additional 741,756 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,920,540 shares of the company's stock worth $269,285,000 after acquiring an additional 661,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,033,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zscaler Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -296.37, a P/E/G ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,769,943.38. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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