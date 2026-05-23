Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys New Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.09% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 208.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $4,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,297 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.85, for a total transaction of $277,363.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,816.55. The trade was a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total value of $4,764,705.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,628.32. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,547. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:RRX opened at $200.92 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.78%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regal Rexnord, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regal Rexnord wasn't on the list.

While Regal Rexnord currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here