Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $92.11 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 7,114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,107,434 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 4.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned about 0.25% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $92,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 11,847 shares of company stock worth $719,555 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $89.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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