Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $16.84 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,845,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.Charles Schwab's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Schwab Beats 2Q Estimates as Retail Traders Pile Into Market

Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Schwab Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth & AI-Led Expansion

The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong earnings beat, some reports say SCHW slipped as investors locked in gains and focused on higher expenses and near-term valuation after the results. Schwab Stock Slides Despite Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Trading & NIR

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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