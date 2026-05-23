Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $5.43 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,440 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 742,130 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 607,152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. New Street Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $120.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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