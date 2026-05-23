Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $8.59 Million in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,682 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jabil Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:JBL opened at $364.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.65 and a 200 day moving average of $259.67. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.52 and a 52 week high of $372.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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