Free Trial
The Market Does Not Wait. MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Get the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $8.59 Million in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Jabil logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mizuho Markets Cayman LP disclosed a new stake in Jabil, buying 37,682 shares worth about $8.59 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Jabil reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with $2.69 EPS and $8.28 billion in revenue, both beating analyst estimates and rising sharply from a year ago.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.38.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jabil.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,682 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:JBL opened at $364.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.65 and a 200 day moving average of $259.67. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.52 and a 52 week high of $372.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Jabil Right Now?

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines