Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New $33.08 Million Investment in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $33,075,000. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 1.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.70% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HASI opened at $38.00 on Thursday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is 485.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HASI

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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